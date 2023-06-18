It's going to be a very interesting offseason ahead for the Golden State Warriors. They are coming off a disappointing title defense this past season, and with Stephen Curry's window closing in a few years' time, there is some real urgency for the Dubs to surround the GOAT shooter with as many weapons as they can as they look to recapture the NBA title.

This is going to be much easier said than done, though, especially with mastermind Bob Myers already out of the picture. The Warriors have a lot of personnel decisions to make this summer, which makes it quite possible that we end up seeing a much different Dubs side in 2023-24.

If you ask former NBA player turned analyst JJ Redick, he believes that the most “obvious” path to take for the Warriors is to part ways with Jordan Poole. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick stated that the Dubs could be better off without Poole:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jordan Poole is, to me, the obvious one. If you're going to trade someone, don't quite know what his value is right now. So, yeah, I think that's kind of the direction I would go,” Redick said.

Redick pointed out that the Warriors are going to face some major CBA-related headaches, and the option to offload Poole could potentially alleviate some of their problems. Redick also noted that if Draymond Green ends up coming back for next season — or if the Warriors potentially extend his deal — then Poole could end up becoming the sacrificial lamb.