Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are approaching the tail-end of the NBA's latest dynasty, as Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy is facing its biggest problem. The Warriors' challenging task is to decide whether to rebuild, trade Steph Curry and Draymond Green for future assets, or grant the four-time champions the honor of retiring with the same team they began their illustrious careers with.

With the NBA's second tax apron penalizing franchises that exceed the league's salary cap by roughly $11 million, the Warriors watched Klay Thompson sign a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks this summer. Thompson's departure ended a historic 13-year run as one-half of “The Splash Brothers” duo alongside Steph Curry.

Now, some wonder if the Warriors, if unable to improve their roster soon, would consider potentially trading its future Hall of Fame star for a surplus of short and long-term assets.

However, the Warriors have no plans to move their cornerstone player, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Golden State has no intention of seeing Curry wear another jersey to finish his career, league sources said. The organization is prepared to do what it takes to remain competitive, nearing the end of the legendary guard's career, yet they are still keeping an open mind when it comes to their long-term approach,” Siegel wrote. “That is the main driving force behind not pulling off trades for George or Markkanen, as the Warriors still believe in the young core group they have built.”

Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski stepped up in 2023-24

While seeking talent through trades, the Warriors' front office hopes some of their young players can eventually bridge the gap between last year's team competing for a playoff spot and blossoming into championship contenders.

Both Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga and rookie guard Brandin Podziemski made significant strides last season and have proven themselves as two of head coach Steve Kerr's everyday rotation players. In his third season, Kuminga averaged a career-best 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 26.4 minutes per game, while Pods posted averages of 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 26.6 minutes.

“Curry and the Warriors both want to win. The moves Dunleavy and his front office made this offseason reflect this notion, and the Dubs are going to remain aggressive as it pertains to making moves,” Siegel adds. “Although Golden State won't be making any more moves in free agency, Curry's future and current contract are key talking points this summer.”

Neither side appears to be in a hurry to reach an extension. It buys Golden State plenty of time to strengthen the their roster surrounding Curry into their next era of competitive basketball.