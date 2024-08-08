Eyes around the league will be looking at the Golden State Warriors and how they perform this season after not making any big-time moves to help Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. There were talks that the Warriors were interested in Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, but a deal never came to fruition. The big question now is if the Warriors still believe that Curry and Green can lead the team, and the Hoop Collective podcast discussed the topic.

“The biggest thing with Golden State is that they have acted this summer like a team that believes on some level that Steph and Draymond are good enough to be the two best guys on a team that can go really far,” Tim Bontemps said on the podcast. “They've at least tried on really good players.”

“I agree with you on Steph but if they had gotten Paul George, Draymond would not have been the second-best player. If they have gotten Markkanen it's debatable,” Tim MacMahon said.

Big decisions loom for the Warriors' future

The Golden State Warriors have a mix of veterans and young players, but the question is who will they buy into more. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have led the dynasty for over a decade, but they're aging and may not have much value in the near future of their careers.

Curry has admitted that he wants to be on the Warriors until the end of his career, but things change.

“I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Yahoo Sport's Vincent Goodwill. “It's always been my goal, and I'm saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”

On the other hand, the Warriors have a young group of players that have flashed their potential such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. If the Warriors wanted to go all-in for a star-level addition, these players would be included in trade talks, but it looks like the organization values them.

The future of the Warriors will depend on how Curry and Green perform, and if there's some sort of evident decline, the front office might look to go in the youth movement route. If the two play like they still have a lot in the tank and there's a chance at another championship run, the front office could look to trade a few young pieces and assets to land a third star to put alongside Curry and Green.

This offseason wasn't bad after Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in free agency and traded for sharpshooter Buddy Hield.