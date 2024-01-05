Are the Warriors going to make a huge move at the trade deadline?

One step forward and two steps back. This has been the story of the 2023-24 season for the Golden State Warriors, especially after their collapse against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The Warriors are a hot topic of discussion around the NBA world right now given their position in the Western Conference and the trade deadline being right around the corner. Will Golden State wind up pulling off this season's biggest transaction?

Currently owning the highest payroll in the league this season, it seems crazy to believe that the Warriors could make a significant move at the NBA trade deadline. However, it appears as if first-year general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his front office are preparing for change.

“I think the [Golden State Warriors] are using the next three weeks to assess what move needs to be made,” The Athletic's Anthony Slater said on Friday while appearing on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. “I do think a move will be made. In the past I haven't felt that way.”

In recent years, the Warriors have remained quiet for the most part at the trade deadline. They did add Andrew Wiggins in favor of D'Angelo Russell in 2020, plus they brought back Gary Payton II while shipping out James Wiseman in a four-team trade at last season's deadline. The idea that the Warriors may wind up being big buyers at the trade deadline this season is very believable right now.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody unhappy

On Friday, The Athletic reported that forward Jonathan Kuminga is growing frustrated with and has lost faith in head coach Steve Kerr as a result of his inconsistent role and remaining on the bench during their recent loss to the Nuggets. Moses Moody is another player on the roster who has started to grow frustrated with his lack of playing time.

Between their losses stacking up and drama forming within the organization, the Warriors may very well be active at the trade deadline this season.

While it is unlikely that the team would actively look to trade Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, Steph Curry is truly the only untouchable player on this roster. Should the Warriors look to pull off a big move at the deadline, All-Star talents such as Zach LaVine or Pascal Siakam could peak their interest given the availability of both stars.

The Warriors are currently 16-18 on the season and are set to play the Detroit Pistons, who have just three wins, on Friday night. A loss at home to Detroit may lead to immediate changes for this championship-proven franchise.