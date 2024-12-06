Stephen Curry is still a spellbinding attraction who many fans clamor for, but he obviously represents much more than entertainment for the Golden State Warriors. As long as the greatest shooter in NBA history continues to put on the No. 30 uniform, the organization's top priority is contending for a championship.

Although Jonathan Kuminga is showing bursts of promise, as demonstrated by his 33-point outing in Thursday's 99-93 win versus the Houston Rockets (14 in the fourth quarter), head coach Steve Kerr is waiting for another star to definitively emerge alongside Stephen Curry. Draymond Green's value remains immense, but the team could use more offensive firepower.

“I'm told that the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star, a playmaker, a scorer alongside Stephen Curry,” Shams Charania told ESPN's “NBA Today,” via the NBA on ESPN X account. “And the debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is are they going to find this externally, outside of roster currently, or will it be in-house with a player like Jonathan Kuminga.”

The Warriors have a dilemma to solve

Charania noted Golden State's past attempts to land Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, which illustrates the franchise's serious intent to vie for another title.

Kerr's squad raced off to a 10-2 start but dropped five-straight games before grabbing a win against Houston. The Warriors' ongoing see-saw ride may be convincing general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. that reinforcements are needed.

Waiting for Kuminga to fully establish himself as a top contributor, or for Brandin Podziemski to push through his sophomore slump, is a luxury that the franchise cannot afford. Curry is 36 years old and is presently nursing bilateral knee pain. There should be a sense of urgency in the Chase Center at all times.

The question is, though, who is the right star player to pair with the 2022 NBA Finals MVP. New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram is expected to be the next attainable one, but he might not move the needle enough in a crowded West.

His chronic injury issues are also cause for concern. Though, if Dunleavy and the Warriors are feeling desperate in the weeks and months ahead, they could overlook the red flags.

One thing is for certain– Stephen Curry is still an offensive marvel. He is scoring nearly 27 points and dishing out 7.9 assists per contest while shooting just under 42 percent from behind the 3-point line. The numbers and the eye test suggest that the four-time champion can help the Warriors obtain their fifth Lombardi Trophy in the last decade.

But there might still be a big piece missing from the puzzle. Golden State has until Feb. 6, 2025, to find it.