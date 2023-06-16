As expected, the Golden State Warriors are naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dunleavy's representatives and Warriors owner Joe Lacob reached an agreement on a deal Thursday.

Dunleavy is getting promoted from vice president of basketball operations as president and general manager Bob Myers departs. Myers recently announced his exit from the Warriors after 11 seasons and four NBA titles.

Dunleavy played 15 seasons with the NBA, with the first four-plus of those coming with Golden State. The Warriors drafted him third overall in 2002.

After his playing career ended in 2017, Myers hired Dunleavy as a scout in 2018. He has since risen his way up the ranks in the Warriors' front office and now holds the general manager position, with Lacob's son, Kirk Lacob, also now getting a larger role in decision-making as the executive vice president of basketball operations.

Golden State has a major offseason ahead, with big decisions to make on key members of the core after losing in the second round to the Los Angeles Lakers. Draymond Green has a player option and could hit unrestricted free agency, while Klay Thompson is eligible for an extension. There is also the matter of Jordan Poole getting a big pay bump thanks to his contract extension, which comes after he really struggled in the playoffs. The Warriors' payroll is ballooning and could be in the $500 million range for 2023-24.

The current expectation is Golden State will bring the core back despite the massive payroll, but there could be some notable changes to the surrounding pieces. Dunleavy will now embark on this challenge to try to help the Warriors get back to the mountaintop as Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level.