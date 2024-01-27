The Golden State Warriors' theoretical asking price for forward Jonathan Kuminga has been revealed by an NBA insider.

Small forward Jonathan Kuminga has been playing some of the best basketball in recent weeks for the Golden State Warriors, including going 11-11 from the field in a recent win over the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately for his team, that stellar play has not amounted to many wins, as the Warriors continue to freefall down the Western Conference standings despite Kuminga's emergence.

The lack of success for Golden State, combined with the relatively old age of their core pieces, have led some to speculate on whether or not a trade might be in order for the 2022 NBA champions, and Kuminga's name has understandably been thrown around the rumor mill quite a bit.

Recently, a bit of light was shed on what exactly might be Golden Statte's asking price for their talented forward.

“The Warriors are pleased with the growth of Jonathan Kuminga this season and are reluctant to trade him, I’m told,” reported Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. “Theoretically, it would take a package involving an All-Star player or an overpay of draft picks for Golden State to even consider trading him. Some wondered if Kuminga would be a trade candidate with the Raptors in Pascal Siakam talks. The Warriors and Raptors did have talks regarding Siakam, but nothing ever got close, and Toronto wasn’t as high on Kuminga as some assumed.”

Indeed, Pascal Siakam was frequently mentioned in association with the Warriors before he was ultimately traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

The Warriors will next take the floor on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.