Bill Simmons has some harsh words for Klay Thompson...

Veteran sports commentator Bill Simmons didn't hold back in his harsh assessment of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson in a recent conversation with Rob Mahoney in his podcast.

Klay Thompson has largely struggled this 2023-24 season. And while his numbers have improved over the last few weeks compared to his first 20 games with the Dubs this campaign, he's still not as effective as he used to be.

During his prime years, Thompson is one of the better two-way players in the NBA. His ability to quickly get hot from deep made him a dangerous player, and his defense made him a bigger headache for opponents. While Thompson remains a solid 3-point shooter, Simmons claimed that's all he is right now–highlighting that he has lost a step in all aspects of his game.

Simmons even went as far as to saying that Thompson is now just a Brooklyn Nets version of Joe Harris for the Warriors, someone whose role is to just shoot triples. Mahoney did defend Thompson, but Simmons was insistent on his comparison.

Here's how their conversation went:

Bill Simmons: He’s basically Nets Joe Harris at this point. Rob Mahoney: That’s harsh. Bill Simmons: but that’s who he is, he’s a, you know, good 3 point shooter. Rob Mahoney: I don't know if I’ve seen Joe Harris hit a 3 pointer in the playoffs in my life. So until that happens I'll give Klay a slight edge. Bill Simmons: True, I’m just saying the theory of Joe Harris.

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. He's shooting 42.3 percent overall and 38.7 percent from deep. For what it's worth, it's only the second time in his career that Thompson has shot below 40 percent–with the first one being in 2021-22 when he returned from a two-year absence due to injury.

It's also the third-lowest scoring output from Thompson in his career, as his 17.4 points is just better than his averages in his first two years in the NBA.

True enough, Thompson has massively regressed. Along with it, the Warriors have also struggled to compete among the top dogs in the conference.

What Bill Simmons said is a little harsh, though. After all, Thompson has already proven himself to be a performer on the big stage. And that experience alone makes him an important piece for the Dubs as they look to consistently compete for a postseason spot.