As the Chicago Bulls have been in trade rumors since the season started, there are several players that teams are calling for. Lonzo Ball is one of those players, as he's been able to return to the court this season and give the Bulls good minutes. Contending teams may want to use Ball's services, but the team seems hesitant to trade him, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

“The hesitation is mutual,” Poe wrote. Ball has undergone the entirety of his exhaustive recovery process with the Bulls. The team committed fully to a process that included three surgeries, the last of which was an unprecedented cartilage transplant that no NBA player had successfully returned from.

“For Ball, the risk of upending the final stages of that recovery — even if it meant finishing the season on a more competitive roster — might outweigh the potential reward of pushing for a trade.” The Bulls are happy with what Ball brings to the court, and they're not rushing to make a move.