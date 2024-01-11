Multiple obstacles get in the way of a potential Zach Lavine trade

The Zach Lavine trade talks have been going on for some time now. It's been widely talked about how the Chicago Bulls are looking to shake up their roster after Lavine reportedly wanted out of the Windy City.

However, the market isn't looking good at the moment. Knowing Lavine's overall value, teams are hesitating to give up pieces that the Bulls expect in exchange for the two-time All-Star.

For context, Lavine still has four years and roughly $180 million left in his contract. Add that to the other player(s) Chicago would want as part of a potential deal and you have teams speculating whether it would all be worth it or not.

Additionally, the franchise that may have the most interest in Lavine, the Los Angeles Lakers, could take themselves out of the picture by looking at other options such as Dejounte Murray, as per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

The Bulls opt for a new-look roster after failing to meet postseason expectations

Aside from Lavine's supposed interest in playing somewhere else, trade talks have also stemmed from the Bulls' inability to produce a deep playoff run in the past years. Despite having a trio of stars in Lavine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls have only made the postseason once in the past three years.

Lavine himself is averaging 20.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. At 28 years of age, the high-flying wingman still has plenty of offensive value to give to any team. However, with the trade deadline less than a month away, Chicago doesn't have the luxury of time for a waiting game. If the team does indeed plan on parting ways with Zach Lavine, then the next few weeks will surely bring in some interesting headlines.