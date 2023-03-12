The fight for Eastern Conference supremacy is fierce, and the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are right in the thick of it. So when the Bucks were able to snag point guard Goran Dragic from the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics were understandably upset.

Boston was reportedly “pissed” at Chicago for letting Milwaukee bring Dragic in, according to NBA insider Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. The Bucks and Bulls are both in the same division, yet the Bulls still allowed their central rivals to sign the 36-year-old.

Although Dragic isn’t in the prime of his career, he still adds some significant veteran depth to an already talented Bucks squad. An anonymous Eastern Conference executive explained to Deveney how Boston was feeling after this late-season move:

“If you go back to the Christmas game, the Celtics have always felt good about what they can do against Milwaukee,” the source said. “But now, Milwaukee has this extra layer of flexibility they can throw at the Celtics, a guy who can surprise you and play 20 or 25 minutes and help you win a game.”

In fact, Dragic already has some history with the C’s. While in the NBA Bubble in 2020, he helped the Miami Heat beat Boston in seven games during the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 2, Dragic led all scorers with 25 points en route to a crucial Miami victory.

The Bucks also have depth with shooting guard Jae Crowder, 2021 NBA Playoffs hero Bobby Portis, and more. While Goran Dragic has slowed down in the twilight of his career, he’s someone with a lot of experience that won’t be fazed in big moments.

As of today, Boston is in second place in the Eastern Conference and two and a half games behind Milwaukee. The Bucks and Celtics are 1-1 in their season series, but the important tiebreaker is coming up in just a few weeks on March 30th.