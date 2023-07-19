Christian Wood was supposed to be a key piece for the Dallas Mavericks when they traded for him last season. This is exactly why some fans have been scratching their heads as to why the Mavs have refused to offer Wood an extension. Moreover, in spite of significant interest from teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the 27-year-old still remains to be a free agent.

NBA insider Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times could have unearthed the reason behind this anomaly. As it turns out, there could be one major reason behind teams' hesitation in signing Wood — and it has nothing to do with his basketball:

“If LeBron [James]can get him to toe the line, it cements LeBron as the greatest player of all time,” one NBA source said. “That’s how hard it is.”

That's tough. So much so, that even LeBron James had to be dragged into the conversation. Does Christian Wood have an attitude problem? If you think about it, this would explain why he still hasn't signed with any team in spite of what he brings to the table in the basketball sense.

Then again, he is far from the perfect player. According to Woike, league circles also see a couple more shortcomings from the 6-foot-10 big man:

“Sources around the league point to two major deficiencies. One, despite the blocked shots, Wood’s contributions on defense are lacking, frustrating former coaches and teammates. And two, there seems to be a disconnect between what Wood thinks of his place in the league and how the league as a whole views him. There are related concerns about his professionalism,” Woike wrote.

Be that as it may, Christian Wood still remains to be one of the most sought-after big men in the market. It should only be a matter of time before he signs with a new team. Right?