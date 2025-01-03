ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

With Jimmy Butler officially requesting a trade from the Miami Heat, the next big question is who will be the next team he plays for. Butler has already given a list of teams that he'd prefer which included the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets.

As of now, it looks like the Warriors are the betting favorite to land Butler, with the Suns and Rockets coming in at second and third, respectively. The Warriors and Butler had seemed to have mutual interest when the trade rumors began, but it's uncertain how things are looking now. Butler would be a nice fit with the Warriors, as they've been trying to find a third star to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after Klay Thompson left in the offseason.

The Warriors could go in a couple of directions with how they want to acquire Butler, and it would either have to involve Jonathan Kuminga or Andrew Wiggins. The Heat would probably want Kuminga, as he would be a nice fit alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. If Wiggins is the person traded, it'll be most likely to make the money work, but Wiggins is also a solid player as well.

The other thing to look out for is if the Heat don't trade him, which is a possibility.

Jimmy Butler requests trade from Heat

After the Heat's recent loss to the Indiana Pacers, Jimmy Butler talked to the media after the game and basically said that he was unhappy playing for the team.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now, I'm not doing it.”

Minutes later, the report came out that Butler had requested a trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Butler had been in trade rumors for a while, but there wasn't any real certainty that he wanted to get traded after his agent continued to deny them. Now, it looks like the relationship between Butler and Heat can't be saved, and he'd rather be somewhere else.