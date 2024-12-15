Could Paul Reed find his way back to the Philadelphia 76ers?

After getting waived by the Sixers this past offseason, he was claimed by the Detroit Pistons and started the season in the Motor City. But he was recently waived by Detroit in a move that opens up some salary flexibility. The 25-year-old center played just 10.4 minutes per game with the Pistons and may soon be a free agent.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the 76ers still like Reed, who was drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and emerged as Joel Embiid's primary backup by the end of his first stint with the team. But a reunion, if it does happen, is not expected to happen right now.

Stein and Fischer write the following: “Sources also say that Philadelphia maintains an affinity for Reed — revered as Bball Paul during his four-season stint with the 76ers — but the current expectation is that the Sixers would not pursue a reunion with Reed until after the Feb. 6 trade deadline. (Which means, obviously, that Reed would also have to still be available.)”

76ers only interested in Paul Reed reunion after trade deadline

A reunion between the 76ers and Bball Paul makes sense if Embiid is sidelined for a long time. As he navigates his left knee injury recovery on top of a new sinus fracture, the Sixers could seek out additional center depth to help out Andre Drummond and Adem Bona.

The 76ers, however, probably won't use their last open roster spot on another center unless Embiid is ruled out for the rest of the season. The next month will carry a lot of weight when it comes to the direction the team goes at the deadline. If they still feel like the playoffs are close to their reach, they may make moves to improve the team. But they could also execute a minor firesale to recoup some assets and try to reload for next season.

Stein and Fischer write that the Sixers are expected to “try to prioritize as much roster and salary cap flexibility as possible in coming weeks as they try to avoid straying into second apron luxury-tax territory.”