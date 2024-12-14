The Detroit Pistons have waived center Paul Reed to create additional roster and salary cap flexibility, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move comes as the Pistons look to reshape their lineup amid a challenging start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Reed, a five-year NBA veteran, joined the Pistons this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was coming off a career year in Philadelphia, where he averaged 7.3 points, six rebounds, 1.3 assists, and one block per game during the 2023-24 season. Reed shot 54% from the field and an impressive 36.8% from three-point range, showcasing his versatility as a frontcourt player.

During his stint with Detroit, Reed appeared in 12 games, averaging 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game. He maintained efficient shooting numbers, converting 53.8% of his field-goal attempts and 36.5% of his three-pointers. Despite limited playing time, Reed demonstrated his ability to contribute, which is expected to make him an appealing option on the open market.

Pistons waive Paul Reed amid recent struggles

The Pistons are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-16 record. The team has struggled in recent weeks, going 3-7 in its last 10 games, including a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics to cap off a three-game road trip.

Detroit returns home for a two-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday. The Heat, sitting at 13-10, pose another tough challenge for the Pistons, who are aiming to regain their footing in a competitive Eastern Conference.

By waiving Reed, the Detroit Pistons aim to gain flexibility to explore potential roster adjustments and address their ongoing struggles. The team’s management continues to evaluate options to strengthen the squad and align with its long-term goals.

Reed’s departure opens the door for other teams in need of a dependable big man. With his strong track record and ability to stretch the floor, Reed is likely to attract interest across the league as teams bolster their depth ahead of the midseason push.

The Pistons’ decision reflects a broader effort to remain adaptable while navigating a challenging season and positioning themselves for future success.