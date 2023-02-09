The Philadelphia 76ers have started making moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Matisse Thybulle is going to the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is joining the Sixers.

Thybulle is heading to the Blazers while the Sixers receive McDaniels, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Sixers will give up a 2023 second-round pick that belongs to Charlotte, perhaps their biggest trade chip, but also net two future second-round picks, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Hornets will also receive Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

If there are no more moving parts in the trade, the Sixers will get under the luxury tax, which was a goal of theirs heading into deadline day.

Matisse Thybulle has been on the trade block for a while and a trade involving him seemed very likely leading up to the trade deadline. Although his defense has been helpful for the Sixers, his offense has failed to come around. He will serve as the replacement for Josh Hart in the Trail Blazers’ lineup.

Jalen McDaniels, a 25-year-old forward on an expiring contract, gives the Sixers athleticism and versatility at the forward spot. In 56 games this season, he averages 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from deep.

The Hornets will receive the 2023 second-rounder — the pick is the most favorable between themselves, the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, so it will most likely be their own pick going back to them — and now don’t have to worry about signing McDaniels in free agency.

The Sixers needed to find ways to shore up their perimeter defense and although Thybulle helped do just that, his shortcomings on the other end hurt his value. Philly will hope they can get enough out of McDaniels and also find a backup big man before the trade deadline.