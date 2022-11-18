There has been a ton of drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks. The Kyrie Irving suspension. The Steve Nash firing. Questions surrounding Ben Simmons’ commitment. Kevin Durant putting his teammates on blast as he doubled down on the reasons behind his trade request. But for at least one night, the Nets will be riding high in victory, and it’s all thanks to unsung hero Royce O’Neale.

After Durant missed a free throw that would have put the Nets up by four against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers with mere seconds to go, KD ended up fouling Jusuf Nurkic on an and-one bucket, which the Bosnian center promptly converted to tie the game at 107. The Nets had a chance to take the lead with 6.5 seconds to go, and everyone in the building knew that the ball was headed to Durant’s hands.

Kevin Durant was unable to shake off Jerami Grant completely, and he settled for an off-balance turnaround jumper over the Blazers forward’s outstretched arms. The ball clanked off the front iron, bouncing at the right place at the right time for Royce O’Neale who tipped the ball into the hoop to give the Nets a 109-107 lead with 0.7 seconds left in the game.

And surely enough, NBA Twitter went wild, citing the shade Durant threw at the Nets starting lineup, O’Neale included after the do-it-all wing saved the 12-time All-Star from a disastrous crunch-time stretch despite KD’s 35 points on the night to lead both teams in scoring.

With the game-winning tip-in, Royce O’Neale secured his first career triple-double, a beautiful 11/11/11 stat line to help lead the Nets to victory. Fans showed great appreciation for O’Neale, who is content with doing the little things that contribute to winning, including putting his body on the line and crashing the glass with reckless abandon leading to his game-winner.

RECOMMENDED
Nets Kevin Durant

Nets star Kevin Durant makes it look easy in latest milestone for NBA history

Paolo Songco ·

Kevin Durant, Nets, Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant matches Michael Jordan feat not seen in 34 years

Rexwell Villas ·

Paul George, Damian Lillard, Blazers, Paul George side of the backboard

Blazers star Damian Lillard suffers hilarious Paul George bubble fate with brutal miss

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Many were puzzled by the Nets’ decision to fork over a first-rounder for O’Neale amid the Kevin Durant uncertainty over the offseason, but the 6’4 wing has clearly proven his worth as an invaluable glue guy despite the Nets’ struggles. On the season, O’Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 39.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and he’s been one of the most reliable players in the Nets rotation to begin the year.

The Nets will want to bring these good vibes to their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, where they’re expected to welcome Kyrie Irving back into the mix.