The Atlanta Hawks are riding a two-game winning streak after struggling for a stretch, and it looks like they're starting to find a rhythm once again. They've had to rely on their depth throughout this stretch, as Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher have missed time due to injuries.

Both players received updates on their status moving forward, and they're continuing to progress.

“Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last eight games due to left Achilles tendinitis, is participating in basketball activity and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last eight games due to a left knee bone contusion, is continuing to progress in his recovery. He will be out for today’s game vs. Indiana and his status is day-to-day moving forward,” the Hawks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Risacher seems to be further along than Porzingis, and that may be good news for the Hawks as they've needed more wing depth over this stretch. He was recently assigned to the College Park Skyhawks to probably practice with the team, and the Hawks recalled him the next day.

As for Porzingis, it sounds like he's progressing as well, but he needs some more time to get back on the court. When Porzingis has played this season, he has given the Hawks a boost on both sides of the ball, but the problem is that he's only been available for 17 games.

Porzingis missed time throughout the season because of an illness, which could be connected to the POTS illness he's been dealing with since late last season with the Boston Celtics.

It's been hard for the Hawks to stay fully healthy this season, and with the new additions of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert after trading Trae Young, they don't know what they look like at full strength yet.