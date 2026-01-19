After the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, the team updated the injury progress of stars Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Zaccharie Risacher. With the Hawks surrounded by trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, updates on Porzingis and Risacher could prove crucial.

Atlanta would say in a statement that both Porzingis and Risacher are “progressing” and that they will be “re-evaluated” in a week.

“Center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last five games due to left Achilles tendinitis, is progressing in his recovery and will be re- evaluated in approximately one week,” the Hawks' statement read, via Caleb Johnson. “Forward Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last five games due to a left knee bone contusion, is progressing in his recovery and will be re- evaluated in approximately one week.”

Porzingis has only played in 17 games this season, having missed the last five with left Achilles tendinitis, with it being a relatively frustrating season for the veteran to stay on the court. It has been a healthier season in comparison for the No. 1 overall pick in the last draft, but Risacher is currently dealing with a left knee bone contusion.

Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis, Zaccharie Risacher in trade rumors

While the Hawks have added CJ McCollum to the team through the Trae Young trade, it seems that the franchise could still be in line to make another big deal. Atlanta has been connected to Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, with ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel pondering Risacher being in a deal, especially if the team moves on from Porzingis.

“I think going after Anthony Davis would make sense if they are wanting to move on from Kristaps Porzingis and if they’re willing to sacrifice former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher,” Siegel said on Dec. 18. “And I think if Anthony Davis is healthy, that type of deal for the Hawks makes a lot of sense because Anthony Davis can play next to Okongwu.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with both Porzingis and Risacher regarding to injuries and trades.