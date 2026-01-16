Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum was back in his old stomping ground as they visited the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Thursday.

McCollum became a star in Rip City after being drafted as the 10th overall pick in 2013. He teamed up with fellow guard Damian Lillard to form one of the most lethal backcourts in the NBA, leading the Trail Blazers to multiple appearances in the playoffs.

He was shipped by Portland to the New Orleans Pelicans in a midseason trade in 2022. It was a heartbreaking ending to his career with the Trail Blazers, but McCollum said he understood the decision, adding that he will still forever be grateful to the city that embraced him.

He remains beloved in Portland, as proven by the fans' standing ovation when he entered the game against his former team at the 6:25 mark of the first quarter.

CJ McCollum's return has the Blazers crowd giving him a standing ovation 👏pic.twitter.com/og9YHrrSSy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2026

The 34-year-old McCollum averaged 19.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his seven and a half seasons with the Trail Blazers.

Many wanted Portland to reacquire McCollum and reunite him with Lillard when he was rumored to be being shopped by the Washington Wizards. But alas, he landed on the Hawks.

He played well in his first two games with Atlanta, including scoring 25 points off the bench in their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

McCollum is expected to continue playing a backup role, as the Hawks have rolled with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the starters in the backcourt.

As of writing, the Hawks are ahead of the Trail Blazers at halftime, 56-54.