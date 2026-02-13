After the Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga away to the Atlanta Hawks in a package for Kristaps Porzingis, some reports revealed just how petty the relationship may have become between Kuminga and Golden State. On Friday night, Lou Williams welcomed Kuminga to his new team with a hilarious take.

There was one report claiming that the Warriors informed Jonathan Kuminga that someone in his family or group was taking too much food from the family room. Williams used that report as a way to give the 23-year-old forward a warm welcome during Friday's episode of “Run it Back.”

“Chandler and I have both played for the Atlanta Hawks,” said Williams. “The food is amazing in the back…and if you can't get your food in the back, I know a place.”

Lou Williams has a message for Jonathan Kuminga 😉💯 "Chandler and I have both played for the Atlanta Hawks. The food is amazing in the back…and if you can't get your food in the back, I know a place." – LW "Facts." – CP@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/qLHIpMOWPd — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 12, 2026

The place Williams knows is likely the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, as the 39-year-old former guard was famously caught visiting the establishment in 2020 to get a plate of lemon pepper wings during the COVID-19 lockdowns. That incident led to a 10-day quarantine, which also gave him the “Lemon Pepper Lou” nickname. Additionally, the club created a menu item called the “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ” wings.

So, at the very least, it doesn't appear food will be an issue for Jonathan Kuminga in Atlanta. A fresh new start with the Hawks seems to be an ideal situation for the five-year veteran. His time in Golden State seemingly ran its course, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even admitted that it was difficult finding playing time for Kuminga while the team was competing for championships.

Kuminga has yet to make his debut with the Hawks, as he is currently dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. In the 20 games he has played this season with the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds (career-high), and 2.5 assists (career-high) per game while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the three-point line.