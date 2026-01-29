The Atlanta Hawks found themselves in a physical battle with the Boston Celtics, and Onyeka Okongwu caught the short end of the stick, as well as a Jaylen Brown elbow. In the fourth quarter and the Hawks having the lead, Brown was trying to get a shot off to help the Celtics trim down their deficit. In the process, his elbow happened to come down on Okongwu's mouth, and the Hawks center immediately went down holding his mouth.

Okongwu then got up and went immediately to the locker room. After some time, the referees decided to review the play, and Brown was assessed a flagrant foul. Okongwu had to come back out and shoot the free throws, and many could see blood over his mouth, while also missing some of his top teeth.

Okongwu then went back to the locker room and was ruled out for the game. Luckily, the Hawks were still able to win the game. Following the game, Okongwu shared a picture of what his mouth looks like, and it is not pleasant.

DAMN Onyeka Okongwu straight got his teeth knocked out by Jalen Brown pic.twitter.com/UAJuSGf43c — TheTruth (@TheTruth8240) January 29, 2026

Though he was missing a few teeth, he still seemed joyful in the locker room.

Brown also spoke about the incident.

Jaylen Brown on his collision with Onyeka Okongwu: “I know from my own experiences with a fractured face and chipped teeth that shit is a hassle. So, wasn't intentional. I know it’s gonna be a long day at the dentist. Hopefully he has a good recovery.” pic.twitter.com/SVss0gt6sd — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) January 29, 2026

Quin Snyder knows that Okongwu is going to need some work on his mouth, and he also kept his players' spirits up with a nice compliment.

“It's a good thing that dentistry as a profession is, I don't know what he's gonna need, but he's pretty banged up. He took quite a shot. I told him, he's still handsome, but it's a good thing that people can repair his teeth,” Snyder said via Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At this point, it's uncertain if Okongwu will miss any time, but it would not be a surprise. The only question is if he will have to miss extended time or if it will just be a few games.