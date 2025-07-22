It's been an interesting offseason thus far for the Portland Trail Blazers, who recently bought out Deandre Ayton, swung a trade for Jrue Holiday, drafted Yang Hansen in the first round, and reunited with Damian Lillard. The Blazers are hoping that in 2025-26, they will be able to remove themselves from the NBA cellar and back into postseason contention.

Recently, the Blazers continued their quest to add more depth to their roster by adding a name from the offseason buyout market.

“JUST IN: The Portland Trail Blazers and Blake Wesley have agreed to a one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype,” reported NBA insider Michael Scotto on X, formerly Twitter. “Wesley will now earn more money combined this season from his Wizards buyout and new deal with the Blazers. He’s repped by Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn of CAA Sports.”

Wesley is a guard who was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round back in 2022. He spent time between the Spurs and the G League before being traded to the Washington Wizards earlier this offseason, where he was eventually bought out.

Wesley will have some good backcourt mentors in Holiday and Lillard, both of whom have a plethora of NBA experience.

An interesting Blazers team

While most of the league may not have been paying attention, the Blazers quietly began to show the makings of a formidable young core down the stretch of the 2025-26 season, with 2023 number two overall pick Scoot Henderson continuing to round into form, and young wings Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara developing into elite prospects.

Now with the additions of Holiday and eventually Lillard once his injury rehab process is complete, the Blazers have a legitimately decent core moving forward, with a nice collection of both young and veteran talent.

If the Blazers can get anything out of the rookie Hansen or last year's first round pick Donovan Clingan, there's a chance they could be a fringe playoff team in the Western Conference as soon as the 2025-26 season, even if they might not be on most folks' radar at the present moment.

The Blazers' schedule is set to be announced in August.