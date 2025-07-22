He’s already been compared to C.J. Stroud, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a lock on the starting gig for 2025. But he could use help, according to Warren Moon, who wants an ex-NFL quarterback to ditch his high school coaching job and mentor Ward.

Moon made his comments on the Up & Adams Show. He said the Titans should look into signing Teddy Bridgewater.

“I would like to see them have some type of veteran behind Cam that’s not a threat to his job,” Moon said. “Somebody that can really give him guidance and kind of show him the way. But not really competing for his job. And that’s what I think would be really valuable for him.”

Would QB Teddy Bridgewater join Titans?

Moon said he didn’t know whether Bridgewater would return to the NFL.

“If he was really serious about coming back,” Moon said. “I know he’s doing some other things. I think he’s coaching now, from what I understand. But he’d be a good guy to be behind because I don’t think he feels like he’s going to be the starter there. And he would be a good guy for him to feed off of.”

Perhaps there’s something to it because Bridgewater doesn’t have a team to coach in high school right now. He recently received a suspension from that role at Miami Northwestern High School because of allegations of providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Brandon Allen is currently the backup quarterback while Tim Boyle holds down the third-team slot. Allen has 10 career starts, but only one since 2021. Boyle is on his seventh team in seven seasons, and carries a career mark of 0-5.

Will Titans make a late-summer trade?

But the Titans may just stick with Allen. There are likely to be few wins coming if Ward goes down with an injury, no matter who the backup is in 2025.

Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons said Ward should handle things fine, even though he hasn’t gotten the praise he deserves, according to Good Morning Football via the-sun.com.

“I think where we're at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall, or don't get the attention and the praise that he deserves,” Simmons said. “But I think that's a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business. His swagger. His demeanor.”

Ward seems to be ready to rock, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I am always energized,” Ward said. “I am playing football, (and) I am doing what I love, and not a lot of people can do that in this world. So, I am always going to have energy when I'm on the field.”