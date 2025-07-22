After re-upping with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 offseason, Matthew Stafford is getting off to a slow start to training camp. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that his quarterback is beginning the process with a minor back injury as he prepares for year 17.

McVay referred to the issue as minor back soreness in his pre-training camp presser, via Jordan Rodrigue of ‘The Athletic.' McVay said Stafford will begin training camp working with the team's trainers and will go through a modified workout schedule.

The Rams begin training camp on Thursday, making them one of the last teams to do so. Stafford, who was a full participant in OTAs and minicamp, did not confirm how he picked up the ailment.

Stafford threw 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, both his fewest in a full season since joining the Rams in 2021. Despite concerns of his decline, multiple teams aggressively attempted to acquire his talents via trade before he re-negotiated his deal to remain in Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford prepares for big season with Rams in 2025

The Rams, who are coming off consecutive 10-7 seasons, made seismic adjustments in the 2025 offseason. The changes forced Stafford into one of the most important offseasons of his career ahead of his age-37 season.

Soon after the 2024 season ended, the Rams released longtime receiver Cooper Kupp after failing to find a trade. Kupp had been Stafford's go-to target since he joined the team. They subsequently replaced him with Davante Adams to raise the bar for their offense in 2025.

The Rams will return Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell and Blake Corum, but also made several other notable additions. Adams was the main free agency signing, but they added intriguing prospects Terrance Ferguson, Jarquez Hunter and Konata Mumpfield in the NFL Draft. With a younger and more dynamic skill group, Los Angeles will expect more from Stafford.

McVay will not have much time to put his team together, as the Rams face a tough matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 1. Two of their first three opponents were playoff teams in 2024, including a Week 3 showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles.