Nike is continuing this years push of the Nike Air Foamposite one silhouette as they continue to dig deep into their vault an re-release classic pairs from the last 25 years. While Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway made these sneakers famous, the streets and sneaker culture are what made the Foamposite erupt in mainstream popularity. Coming soon, we'll see the return of the iconic and sought-after “Cough Drop” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro debuted in 1997 and was designed by sneaker architect Eric Avar and made for Orlando Magic‘s Penny Hardaway. Since their inception, the Foamposite has become a staple in the basketball world and although you won't see many players rocking them in a game today, they remain relevant in the streetwear community, always coming in and out of style as years go by.

The “Cough Drop” colorway first launched in 2007 and instantly gained popularity thanks to their clean, Black/Red colorway. The pair re-released again in 2010, but has since yet to see an official return. Unworn pairs from 2010 are fetching over $500 on the aftermarket, so fans have been waiting patiently for a chance to grab these again during a retail release.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop”

Article Continues Below

Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is expected to release on August 15 🍬 https://t.co/tJJAVW3ti8 pic.twitter.com/glWpXoYFyh — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Release Date: Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Cough Drop' – August 15, 2025 |$240| https://t.co/BfpMMOjL5G pic.twitter.com/wV2BwsrRJu — #SneakerScouts (@SneakerScouts) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Cough Drop” Foamposite returns in its original colorway of Black/Varsity Red-Anthracite for a look that should throw sneakerheads back to the 2010's. The shoe features the iconic foamposite upper done in black to match the inner sockliner and tongue. While the Nike logos are blacked-out to match the look, the hallmark feature of these is the opaque red outsole, reminiscent of a red candy or cough drop. Red streaks on the tongue and the carbon fiber midfoot plate finish the look.

The Nike Foamposite One “Cough Drop” is set to officially return August 15, 2025 for a retail tag of $240. The shoes are expected to arrive in full sizing and will see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app along with select Nike retailers. Don't miss your chance to grab a fresh pair of these if you're still holding onto a pair from 2010!