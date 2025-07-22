There’s no doubt who the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback will be. And that same player rides the top of the under-the-most-pressure list. However, Robert Griffin III dropped a Cam Ward-C.J. Stroud comparison that could give hope to Titans fans.

Griffin said he thinks the Titans deserve more attention, according to his post on X.

Why is no one talking about Cam Ward and the @Titans? Cam Ward could do for Tennessee what CJ Stroud did for the Texans. Titans should go from #26 to a top 15 offense in the NFL. Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Okonkwo, Tony Pollard, and Tyjae Spears give him experienced playmakers.

Titans QB Cam Ward could be good, but …

Griffin may have gotten carried away. The Titans are ranked No. 28 in their overall roster for a reason. And let’s take a closer look at those playmakers, who are going to lift the Titans into a top-15 offense.

Ridley had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but he’ll turn 31 years old this season. Receivers tend to drop off at age 30. And he’s the best the Titans have, right?

Also, Lockett totaled only 600 yards receiving last year with just two touchdowns. And he will turn 33 this year!

Come on, RGIII. No matter how good Ward is this year, he can’t turn the clock back for those guys. The idea of Ridley and Lockett heading a top-15 offense at wide receiver seems like a real stretch.

As for Okonkwo, he has never topped 550 yards and has just six total touchdowns in three seasons. He’s much younger, but how do those numbers suggest he can help lift this offense into the upper half of the NFL?

Pollard is coming off three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has scored 20 rushing touchdowns over that stretch. It’s not out of the question for him to be regarded highly. But Spears? He has 765 career rushing yards in two NFL seasons.

When you add those guys together, the ones Griffin mentioned as making a top-15 unit, how do you see that kind of picture? Yes, Ward might be able to elevate them, but from one of the lesser offenses to one of the better ones in one season?

It’s not impossible. But Ward will have to play like Stroud or Jayden Daniels did in their rookie seasons. That’s a pretty heavy ask. But we will see what happens in the 2025 season.