The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat on Monday night. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on the injury report alongside Jrue Holiday. Tatum is dealing with right patella tendinopathy, Brown has right knee swelling while Holiday is out with a right shoulder impingement. Here's everything we know about the duo's injuries and their playing statuses vs. the Heat.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury statuses vs. Heat

Given Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable on the injury report, the assumption is they will be game-time decisions for the matchup. Tatum and Brown aren't usually on the injury report, so their presence can be seen as a precaution.

Tatum and Brown would be major assignments for the Heat defense if the duo plays in the game. The former appeared in 50 out of 53 games, while the latter took part in 46 contests this season.

Tatum is coming off a dominant performance against the New York Knicks on Saturday night. He scored 40 points and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 13-of-26 from the field and 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. Since February started, he is averaging 28.5 points per game.

As for Brown, he continues to be effective on both sides of the ball as a two-way star. He is providing 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals since February began.

Boston enters the game with a 37-16 record, boasting the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, as a win over their retooled East rivals in Miami would boost their chances of swiping the top spot from Cleveland.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is questionable.