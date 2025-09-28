Veteran big man Al Horford’s anticipated signing with the Golden State Warriors became official this weekend when news of the deal was announced, ending his tenure with the Boston Celtics. Horford had been linked to the Warriors since the start of free agency, but the Jonathan Kuminga saga had been holding up the team’s expected free agent moves.

With Al Horford officially in the fold for the Warriors, it ends a four-year tenure for the former All-Star with the Boston Celtics. Horford actually played for the Celtics from 2016-2019, then returned to the franchise in 2021 following brief stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the news of Horford’s official departure became public, he took to social media to release a heartfelt message for the city of Boston, whom he helped bring a title to during the 2023-24 season.

“From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms. This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and organization. Thank you, Boston,” Horford wrote on social media.

Last season, Horford appeared in 60 games for the Celtics, including 42 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Celtics’ championship run in 2023-24, Horford averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With Horford now in the fold, the Warriors will continue to fill out their regular season roster with the expected signing of veteran wing De’Anthony Melton to follow. In addition to Horford and Melton, free agent guards Gary Payton II and Seth Curry are expected to join the Warriors, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.