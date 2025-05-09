The Boston Celtics are in a hole as they are down 0-2 to the New York Knicks for the second-round matchup. Grant Williams shared his thoughts on X about the two Celtics' superstars.

Nobody saw this coming. The defending champions have lost two straight playoff games to a team that has not had any postseason success since 2013. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are turning heads and making the Celtics look silly with their 4th quarter surges.

After falling down 0-2, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are taking the hits to the chin as they prepare for Game 3 at MSG.

Former Boston Celtic Grant Williams is backing his former teammates.

“Not even with them anymore but this C’s discourse is wild. Everyone has a right to an opinion but JT and JB are Superstars. They are able 2 have bad games but we’ve all witnessed them both takeover. Don’t let recent events cloud your eyes from what they’ve done and accomplished.”

Williams did not win a championship with the Celtics last season but was a part of their run in 2022 and the ECF loss to the Heat in Game 7 a year later. Before last season started, Williams signed with the Dallas Mavericks before being shipped to the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams was a valuable player to the Celtics during his tenure and hopes to help turn things around with the Hornets. Charlotte's head coach, Charles Lee, was an assistant with the Celtics for one season after coming over as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are a much better team on the road than at TD Garden this season. The C's finished 33-8 away from Boston and many believe that they will find a way to steal at least one game in New York with their road success.

The last time the Celtics were down 0-2 and won the series is back in 2017 when Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford led the C's past the Chicago Bulls in six games.