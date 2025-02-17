The new All-Star Game format had many mixed reviews from the players, and it was expected after all that went on besides the actual basketball game. There were breaks full of side challenges, performances, and a dedication to the TNT crew, but there wasn't much basketball being played. After the game, Jaylen Brown spoke out about the format and the constant breaks between the action.

“I would say it's not ideal to stop like that if you want guys to be physical,” Brown said via ESPN's Michael C. Wright. “I think guys were still out there having fun. All the OGs, team old knees and old backs, we came out on top, so I don't think anyone else should have had any excuses. It's definitely not ideal.”

If the league wants to keep this four-team format, the best thing is to cut out the extended breaks and let the players play. If anything, make sure the game is played after all of the extra activities so that fans and players can enjoy the experience all the way through.

Brown isn't the only player who had their gripes about the game, and some fans were not pleased with the product as well.

Jaylen Brown, other All-Stars share thoughts on new format

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was another All-Star who didn't seem to be a fan of the breaks between the games, but he did feel the competitive nature come out with the new format.

“I would rather play without breaks,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I had fun, nonetheless. I feel like it was a little bit more towards the competitive side tonight, which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it's up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what's next and how to keep making it more and more interesting. Hopefully, we get there one day.”

Some people would like it if the format went back to the regular East versus West and put some incentives in the game, such as the winner getting home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. Over the past few years, there have been different formats to try and bring back the competitive nature to the game, but there's a lot of trial and error.

It'll be interesting to see what they decide to do next year and if they will keep this format or change it once again to something completely different.