The Golden State Warriors have been well-represented at All-Star weekend so far in San Francisco, with Brandin Podziemski taking part in the Rising Stars challenge, Buddy Hield participating in the three-point contest, and Stephen Curry slated to compete in the All-Star game Sunday evening. In a bit of a tweak to the rules this year, the All-Star game will feature a mini-tournament comprised of four teams, one of which is the winning team from the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

One person who isn't a huge fan of this new format is none other than Warriors forward Draymond Green, who participated in the skills challenge on Saturday alongside teammate Moses Moody.

“These young guys, if they're on the rising stars team, they don't deserve the privilege of playing on Sunday,” Green told ESPN's Marc Spears, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

Draymond Green has never been one to keep his opinions on these topics to himself, although it's a bit unclear why he is so against the new format considering he won't be playing in the All-Star game himself.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and company have been trying for years now to tweak the format of the All-Star game to make it a more enjoyable viewing experience for fans; however, the root of the issue remains the clear lack of effort given by the players out on the floor, which became an especially big talking point last year.

Perhaps the NBA is hoping that facing up against a team full of youngsters will motivate one of the veteran All-Star squads to try harder and avoid embarrassment.

In any case, the first of the All-Star games will get underway shortly after 8 pm ET on Sunday evening from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The contest will be televised nationally by TNT.