Stephen Curry is not the only one who can hit ridiculous half-court shots during pregame warmups. Perhaps in a tribute to the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum nailed a hook shot from the logo inside TD Garden Saturday night, via ClutchPoints, almost an hour before facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Green Teamers hope the tremendous display is a sign of what is to come in this meeting between the most iconic and accomplished NBA franchises. This is not merely a battle of big brands, though. Considering the C's are the defending champions and LA has been one of the best teams in the league since mid-January, there is a realistic possibility these two squads will collide in the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder will surely have something to say about that, but the substantial buzz surrounding this prime-time matchup is undeniable. Although the Celtics' back-to-back pursuit obviously takes precedence above everything else, Tatum can also send a strong message with a big performance against LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers.

Jayson Tatum pulling all the tricks out pregame as he hits a hook shot from halfcourt 🤯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/k12Qj2wu7z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Is Celtics' Jayson Tatum still getting short-changed?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP favorite. Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the game today. Doncic and James comprise one of the most imposing superstar duos in recent memory. Tatum's identity is almost inextricably linked to the Celtics' success. That is not a bad thing whatsoever. Actually, it is an indisputable positive. But it is also evidence of how differently he is perceived as opposed to other top players.

The Thunder display exquisite chemistry and are possibly the most balanced group in the NBA this season. And yet, Gilgeous-Alexander stands out as the clear franchise cornerstone. Tatum receives ample adulation, to be certain, but the narrative often surrounding him is that the “Celtics have the best team.”

Again, while that is what all 30 NBA organizations should aspire to be, it sometimes comes with the subtle suggestion that Tatum cannot carry a team in the same manner as those aforementioned stars. Heck, the media will not even let this guy own “the most disrespected star in the league” label. That in itself feels like disrespect.

He has nothing to prove after leading Boston in every major category last postseason, but the three-time First-Team All-NBA selection has the opportunity to outshine a court filled with difference-makers on Saturday. Jayson Tatum has scored 35 points or more in two of his last three contests and was clearly feeling it in warmups, so fans should be on high alert for an offensive eruption.

The 27-year-old will be happy with a win regardless of how he performs, however. Besides, he can do something not many modern greats have the versatility to do: Make an impact without scoring. Still, Celtics fans are hoping for a well-rounded showing tonight.