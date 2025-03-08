BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum just turned 27 and is eager to stay at the top of his game for as long as possible. To do so, he knows he could pick up a few pointers from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who he faces on Saturday night during a primetime showdown.

After recording 35 points in 31 minutes during a 123-105 drubbing of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, Tatum was asked about the Celtics' next matchup with the rival Lakers and gave James his flowers without hesitation.

“I mean, as much as we probably talk about LeBron, we probably don't talk about him enough,” he praised. “Being 40 in his 22nd season and playing at an All-NBA level is incredible. It's a testament to the work that he's put into his game, to his body, to stay in the best shape and be able to compete and perform at the highest level for over two decades now.”

Jayson Tatum on LeBron James’ longevity and the honor of competing against him: “As much as we talk about LeBron, it’s still probably not enough…It’s a joy to be able to compete against him.” pic.twitter.com/4SI5ADMjJD — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

In February, Tatum earned his sixth All-Star nod while James earned his 21st, which is enough for the most All-Star selections in league history. James continues to break records as he approaches almost 1,600 games played, still managing to average 25.1 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game this season well past his 40th birthday.

It's no secret that Tatum, and many other players across the NBA, want to follow in James' footsteps. It won't be easy, but the Celtics' franchise cornerstone already had a championship to his name at 26, something James wouldn't accomplish until he was 27. Tatum also boasts three All-NBA First Team selections and is on pace to average over 26 points for the sixth straight season.

The only two players in NBA history to record 13K PTS, 4K REB and 2K AST before they turned 27 years old: LeBron James

Jayson Tatum The two superstars go head-to-head on Saturday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b8oUYEavFA — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Tatum remains hungry and healthy, he could very well play for another decade and try to improve upon an impressive resume that would undoubtedly get him enshrined in the Hall of Fame if he retired today.

“It's something we should all strive to do, even if it might be unlikely,” Tatum said of James' ability to dominate throughout his lengthy career. “But, it's a joy to be able to compete against him in these matchups for however long we get to do it for.”

How many more times will Celtics' Jayson Tatum and LeBron James square off?

Although it feels like James could play forever, he'll have to call it quits eventually. His current contract ends after next season, making him an unrestricted free agent for the 2026-27 campaign. Since the 75th iteration of the All-Star game is in L.A. in 2026 — albeit, at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers and not the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena — perhaps next year is the right time for retirement.

James has played long enough to team up with his son, Bronny James Jr., which was a well-known dream of his. Plus, the four-time MVP can pass the torch to Lakers star Luka Doncic, who arrived in L.A. after a shocking move at the 2025 trade deadline.

Doncic and the Celtics have some history, as they haven't encountered one another since Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. That blowout win saw the C's capture their 18th championship in franchise history and surpass the Lakers' 17 titles.

Before Doncic got to the City of Angels, the Lakers' championship aspirations looked grim. Now, they've won eight consecutive games and are the hottest team in the Western Conference. The reigning champion Celtics have won eight of their last 10 and are hoping to snap their rivals' winning streak and exact revenge since their biggest margin of defeat this season, 21 points, came at the hands of the Lakers.

Both historic franchises sit in second place in their respective conferences and are probably too far back to earn the No. 1 spots. That doesn't give Saturday night's matchup any less juice. This is the first time since 1985 that the Celtics and Lakers are meeting more than 50 games into the season while both being top-2 seeds.

Jayson Tatum: "It's gonna be a fun one, man. ABC. Celtics vs. Lakers. It's what the fans want to see." Jared Greenberg: "Well, thanks for that promo on TNT. Appreciate it." Kevin Harlan: "Come on. What's going on? Hey, you can't do that."🤣pic.twitter.com/qEf3UNpAvb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

James' Lakers want a statement win over the defending champs and Tatum's Celtics want to prove they're still the team to beat on national television. No matter what happens, the NBA has to be happy that two of the biggest names in basketball are talented and competitive at the same time.

“You respect and understand the history and all the guys that wore the Lakers and Celtics uniform and what it means to the game of basketball and the NBA,” Tatum replied when asked about the highly-anticipated clash. “It's an honor to be a part of that. I'm certain everybody is looking forward to that matchup as they do every single year.”