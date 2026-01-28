Amist trade season, the Boston Celtics were reportedly linked to centers that could be available ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as Jayson Tatum impending return lingers. With the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics (29-17) are reportedly interested in adding to a potential title-contending roster. However, Boston could settle for a smaller severicable big man over making a blockbuster move.

Still, the Celtics are a team to keep an eye on heading toward the deadline, especially considering Tatum's return post All-Star break, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel noted, per Clutch Scoops.

“All the indications from Boston right now is they are comfortable keeping their roster as is and potentially making an upgrade. And what I mean by that is try to find a low contract player that could come in and contribute to this team. To what they believe could be a title run once Jayson Tatum returns after the All-Star break,” Siegel reported.

If the Celtics do make a move at the deadline, it will most likely exclude trading a way a larger contract such as back-up guard Anfernee Simons.

“So what names could potentially make sense there. Obviously, Day’Ron Sharpe is on a smaller contract. You could maneuver some things there without giving up Anfernee Simons,” Siegel added. “Then, maybe you go back to a name we mentioned earlier Yves Missi, of the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s still on a rookie contract, and maybe that’s an impactful player they could get at the center position.”

The NBA trade deadline in February 5.

Jayson Tatum wrestling with coming back for Celtics

In a recent candid interview, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum opened up about his potential return from his ruptured Achilles tendon injury. For Tatum, coming back while most of the team is already is stride and likely near the postseason, has led to him questioning whether he should stay out until next season, he said, per The Pivot.

“That’s something I’m contemplating every day,” Tatum said. “More so about the team. If or when I do come back this season, like they would have played 50-some odd games without me. So they have an identity this year or things that they've felt that has clicked for them, and it's been successful, right? Third team in the east up to this point.”

It'll be interesting to see if the Celtics are active before the trade deadline, and if or when we'll see a timetable set for Tatum's return.