Despite once again being limited from an action standpoint throughout the 2024-25 NBA, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and his agent have started to look towards the future.

Despite rumors of Simmons talking about a buy-out with the Nets, his agent confirmed that talks about the future have started between the two parties. Even hinting at a possible extension.

“Ben Simmons’ agent Bernie Lee on buyout status: “I just saw some of the other reporting. (I) want to be really clear Ben hasn’t met with anyone nor is he. We are having conversations with the Nets and when there is something to be said we will let everyone know,” Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported via Twitter/X.

It is unclear whether or not Simmons could return to Brooklyn or begin the next chapter of his career with a different team. Simmons and Lee, however, will be determined to negotiate the best deal possible.

Where could Ben Simmons end up?

Despite concerns surrounding the quality of his presence in the locker room, Simmons could be suiting up for another team shortly.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets are the teams showing the most interest in Simmons.

That contract — even more than his injury history — was the biggest impediment to other teams’ interest in recent years, but now that they might be able to get him at minimum, the Clippers, Rockets, and Cavaliers all have interest, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Simmons is set to meet with those teams, discuss his role—a bench role for all of them—and then, once he lines that up, finalize his buyout with the Nets.

Simmons could be on another team shortly. Maybe a change of scenery could be what Simmons needs to get things figured out.