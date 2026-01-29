Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Milwaukee Bucks is finally coming to a close. With the Bucks reportedly willing to listen to trade offers ahead of the deadline, most NBA teams are working to put together bids for the two-time MVP. The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most enticing packages, should they choose to throw their hat in the ring.

While the Nets are in the early stages of a rebuild, Antetokounmpo has long been viewed as their top trade target. Brooklyn has an NBA-best 10 tradable first-round picks and several young prospects to offer in a trade.

So, what would the rebuilding squad be willing to put on the table to land the Greek Freak?

Nets' most realistic offer to Bucks in trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Nets have the ammo to swing a trade for Antetokounmpo, their roster is miles away from championship-level. Given this, they'd have to ensure they'd have enough assets leftover to fill out their team around Antetokounmpo. Further, they're unlikely to mortgage their future completely, something they've done multiple times in recent star trades with disastrous results.

With this in mind, several assets would likely be sticking points in negotiations. The Bucks would undoubtedly demand that the Nets' 2026 first-round pick and Egor Demin, their top prospect, be included in the deal. However, it's difficult to envision Brooklyn parting with either, given the risks assosiated with an Antetokounmpo deal at this stage in his career.

However, even with their 2026 first and Demin off the table, the Nets have enough to build one of the most enticing packages.

Michael Porter Jr.'s $37 million contract would be the main salary filler in a deal. Milwaukee could keep Porter or flip him for more assets. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter is having an All-Star caliber season and is perceived to be one of the top players on the market outside of Antetokounmpo.

Beyond Porter, the Bucks could pick from a handful of young Nets prospects, including Noah Clowney, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf.

From a draft asset perspective, the Nets have their own first-round picks in 2028, 2030, 2031 and 2032. They also have the Denver Nuggets' unprotected 2032 first-round pick and the New York Knicks' unprotected first-round picks in 2027, 2028 (swap), 2029 and 2031.

With all this in mind, a realistic Brooklyn offer could look something like this:

Nets: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks: Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Cam Thomas, Knicks 2027 first, Knicks 2028 first (swap), Knicks 2029 first, Knicks 2031 first, Nuggets 2032 first

In this deal, the Bucks come away with four unprotected first-round picks and a swap, most of which are distant. Given the Knicks and Nuggets' win-now mindsets, their future picks could have considerable upside. Milwaukee would also be able to flip Porter for one or two more first-rounders.

From a player perspective, the Bucks could opt to keep Porter if they're aiming to remain competitive. They land intriguing young prospects in Clowney, Traore and Powell. They also take a flier on Thomas, who has averaged over 20 points per game the last three seasons and could start fresh on a rebuilding squad.

The Nets would deplete a large chunk of their assets but still have enough leftover to build a competitive roster around Antetokounmpo.

Ultimately, it's unclear whether this package would be enough for the Bucks or if the Nets would make such an offer. However, the framework is enticing enough that both sides would likely have an extended internal conversation.