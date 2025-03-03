The Houston Rockets made two roster moves on Sunday. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Houston is converting two-way guard Nate Williams to a standard NBA deal worth $8.2 million across four seasons. In order to create space on the roster for Williams, the Rockets are reportedly waiving Cody Zeller, per Charania.

Zeller, 32, has played at the NBA level since the 2013-24 season. He most recently appeared in an NBA game with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023-24. Although he has been apart of both the Atlanta Hawks and Rockets organizations this season, Zeller has not played in an NBA game this year.

Williams, 26, was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. He would later make his NBA debut with the Portland Trail Blazers that season, but appeared in only five games. He joined the Rockets in 2023-24 and has played in Houston ever since. Williams' contract was previously a two-way deal, but now he is set to earn a standard contract.

The Rockets clearly believe in Williams' potential. He has appeared in eight games so far in 2024-25, averaging 3.6 points per outing. A 6'5″ guard, Williams provides Houston with extra depth. The Rockets have serious postseason aspirations and perhaps Williams can help them make a run.

Rockets' 2024-25 NBA season

Jalen Green and the Rockets have enjoyed a strong campaign. Sure, the Rockets have some uncertainty. Overall, though, Houston has played a quality brand of basketball.

The Rockets hold a 37-23 record as of this story's writing. Houston sits in fifth place in the competitive Western Conference standings as a result. They are only a game and a half behind the second place Denver Nuggets, though. The Rockets certainly have a legitimate opportunity to improve their standings position before the regular season comes to an end.

Houston's next game is scheduled for Monday night against the leaders of the Western Conference in the Oklahoma City Thunder.