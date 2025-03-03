The Brooklyn Nets will not bring back Killian Hayes on a second 10-day contract, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. Hayes appeared in six games with the team, starting the last five in place of an injured D'Angelo Russell, after signing a 10-day deal last week.

His audition was a mixed bag, as he sandwiched impressive performances against the Oklahoma City and Portland Trail Blazers between three non-impactful showings. The former No. 7 pick averaged 10.0 points and 5.6 assists on 46/42/80 shooting splits across his six appearances.

With the Nets possessing an open roster spot following Ben Simmons' buyout, Hayes appeared to have done enough to earn another 10-day. However, with Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell returning from injuries and Trendon Watford emerging as a reliable reserve ball-handler, Brooklyn is comfortable with its backcourt situation as it pushes for a play-in spot.

Hayes joined the Nets this year on a training camp invite after the Detroit Pistons released him midway through last season. However, he suffered a hip injury and was released before signing with Brooklyn's G League affiliate.

Hayes showed impressive flashes over 29 appearances with the Long Island Nets. The 23-year-old improved his three-point efficiency, the main criticism of his failed Pistons tenure. He shot 35.1 percent on 4.6 attempts per game after converting at a 27.7 percent clip over four seasons with Detroit.

Jordi Fernandez challenged Hayes to be more aggressive offensively, particularly from beyond the arc, following his first three games with Brooklyn. The point guard responded by averaging 17.5 points while shooting 7-of-13 from three across a pair of losses to the Thunder and Trail Blazers. However, he followed that brief success with a dud during Saturday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons, posting four points and three assists on 1-of-6 shooting in 26 minutes.

It's not out of the question that Hayes could sign another deal with the Nets down the line. However, their decision not to offer him a second 10-day signals they could have another player in mind to fill their final roster spot.

Tosan Evbuomwan has impressed after joining Brooklyn on a two-way contract midway through the season. The 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 43.3 percent shooting over 21 appearances. However, he is only eligible to be active for 10 more NBA games with 22 remaining.

The Nets could convert the 24-year-old to a standard deal to make him eligible for all remaining games. They could also fill the Hayes' roster spot with another player via the free agent market.