With the Miami Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel on Thursday, the team is in search of the franchise's next head coach to go along with their new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan. As the Dolphins continue to request interviews with candidates, the latest is an interesting one that has a former connection with the team.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Miami has put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who had been in the role for one season after Aaron Glenn left to be the head coach of the New York Jets. There is familiarity as Sheppard was a former player for the Dolphins, playing linebacker from 2014-2015.

“The Dolphins have requested to interview Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard for their open HC position,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Beloved by his players, Sheppard played for the Dolphins in 2014 and 2015 and just completed his first season as Detroit DC.”

In 2015, Sheppard played in all 16 games, starting 13 times, where he recorded a career-high 105 tackles, and is now a candidate to be Miami's next head coach.

Article Continues Below

Sheppard isn't the only coach who's been requested that has a connection to the team, as Miami has also requested to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the grandfather of long-time legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula.

“The Dolphins have requested an interview with Rams DC Chris Shula for their head coaching job, per source,” Tom Pelissero wrote. “Shula — the grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula — is eligible to interview next week after the Rams’ wild card game.”

It remains to be seen if Sheppard gets the chance, as Miami is his only interview thus far, plus the team has expressed interest in others, with the most popular one being John Harbaugh.