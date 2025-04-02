The Brooklyn Nets will be without two starters when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Cam Johnson and Ziaire Williams have been ruled out for the matchup. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion, while Williams will have the night off for rest.

The game will mark Johnson's second consecutive absence after he exited Saturday's 115-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe will also remain sidelined against Minnesota. The Nets ruled Clowney out for the rest of the season with a right ankle sprain, while Sharpe has missed Brooklyn's last four games with a knee sprain.

Johnson has been the Nets' most consistent player this season, averaging a career-high 18.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting splits over 57 appearances. The 28-year-old is one of four NBA players averaging 18-plus points on over 47 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent from three and 88 percent from the free-throw line, alongside Kyrie Irving, Darius Garland and Jamal Murray.

Williams has been among Brooklyn's most productive players in recent weeks. The offseason trade acquisition has averaged 11.2 points while shooting 38.5 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game over his last 10 appearances.

Jalen Wilson is questionable for Thursday's game due to right ankle soreness. D'Angelo Russell is also dealing with right ankle soreness, but is probable.

The Nets have won two straight games following a 2-16 stretch. Brooklyn sits two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place and three ahead of the Toronto Raptors for sixth place in the draft lottery standings with six remaining.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have won three straight following a 1-3 stretch.

Minnesota is battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Chris Finch's squad holds the same record (44-32) as the Memphis Grizzlies but sits in seventh place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors in fifth and one ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in eighth.