Sunday's Brooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors matchup will have significant draft lottery ramifications. As was the case for Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nets are resting several starters as they aim to maximize their lottery odds. Brooklyn ruled out Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton vs. Toronto.

Johnson is missing his third straight game due to a lower back contusion. Russell will be sidelined with right ankle soreness after playing just 12 minutes during Thursday's loss. Claxton will have the night off for rest.

Day'Ron Sharpe also remains sidelined by a knee sprain, and Brooklyn recently shut down Noah Clowney for the season with an ankle sprain.

The Nets can secure the sixth-best draft lottery odds with a loss. Entering the matchup, they lead the Raptors by 2.5 games for sixth place in the lottery standings with five remaining.

With a handful of rotation players sidelined and Russell spending most of the game on the bench, Brooklyn gave extended minutes to several G League call-ups vs. Minnesota. Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme, Tosan Evbuomwan, Tyson Etienne and Reece Beekman saw expanded roles.

Whitehead posted 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three during the loss. Evbuomwan added 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 6-of-11 shooting. The Nets had won two straight games before the defeat.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost three straight following a four-game win streak. Scottie Barnes is questionable for the Brooklyn matchup due to an MCP joint contusion in his right hand. Immanuel Quickley (rest), Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Gradey Dick (right knee bone bruise) have been ruled out.

Following Sunday's game, the Nets will close the season with matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Timberwolves and New York Knicks.