The Charlotte Hornets pulled off their first move of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday in acquiring Chicago Bulls guards Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. The trade was part of a three-team deal between the Thunder and the Chicago Bulls that involved Mike Conley Jr. and Coby White joining the Hornets, Collin Sexton and Ousmane Dieng going to the Bulls and Mason Plumlee joining the Thunder.

After the finalization of the three-team trade between the Hornets, Thunder and Bulls, the Thunder intend to waive Plumlee to clear a roster spot, before proceeding with an agreed upon deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire Jared McCain.

On the Hornets side of the trade though, they add a relatively young guard in White to what’s been a surprising turnaround this season. The Hornets are currently on a seven-game win streak and making a climb up the Eastern Conference standings to a potnetial spot in the play-in. It’s not yet clear what the team’s current plans are for Conley.

Article Continues Below

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White has been one of the starting guards for the Bulls for the past couple of seasons, and had seen his name come up in trade rumors in recent weeks. He’s appeared in 29 games this season, including 26 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game.

White has been averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.