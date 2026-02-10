The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons' brawl on Monday night came as a result of an altercation between Moussa Diabate and Jalen Duren, with the former letting his frustrations get the better of him as he scrambled to try and land a punch on the Pistons big man. With most of the peacemakers focused on separating those two, Miles Bridges decided that he'd attempt to take Diabate's place in boxing with Duren.

Bridges' involvement in the brawl irked Isaiah Stewart, who is notorious for being the Pistons' primary enforcer. Stewart broke a few rules in the process of confronting the Hornets forward as the two got tangled up, with the Pistons enforcer putting the Hornets forward on a headlock as he landed a few blows.

The four aforementioned players were ejected, and the Pistons won the game in the end despite the Hornets' comeback efforts, 108-104. One would think that the drama would end there. However, after the game, Bridges had something more to say about his exchange with Stewart.

“They enforcer was grabbing hair he wasn’t trynna box fr,” Bridges commented on an Instagram post.

"They enforcer was grabbing hair he wasn't tryna box fr." Miles Bridges on Instagram following his altercation with Isaiah Stewart

Hornets' Miles Bridges faces potential lengthy suspension after brawl

One would think that Bridges is in line for a lengthy suspension considering that he has a history of violent acts off the court. The Hornets forward, as one would recall, missed the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign after his involvement in an alleged domestic violence case involving his former partner.

Bridges is also not showing much remorse for his actions, which the NBA may not take too kindly in the end. The Hornets forward is on track to miss a few games, and as much as he's taken a backseat to his nascent teammates, he's a part of the Charlotte lineup that's been dominating the opposition over the past few weeks.