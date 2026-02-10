Sion James made an impressive halfcourt shot during the Charlotte Hornets' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

James is halfway through the rookie campaign of his NBA career with the Hornets. He has been productive with his perimeter shooting and playmaking, being a solid contributor off the bench for Charlotte.

The young guard put his shooting ability to the test in Charlotte's clash with Detroit. His highlight took place in the final seconds of the first quarter as James fired the shot from halfcourt and knocked it down in convincing fashion.

SION JAMES SOMEHOW HIT THIS BUZZER BEATER FROM HALFCOURT 🤯 What a way to end the 1st quarter for the Hornets!pic.twitter.com/pFc04eAxxn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

How Sion James, Hornets played against Pistons

Despite Sion James' incredible halfcourt shot, the Hornets were unable to achieve a 10th straight win, falling 110-104 to the Pistons.

It was a valiant effort for the hosts, who were rolling with a nine-game win streak. However, Detroit got the better of them, outscoring Charlotte by 14 points throughout the second and third quarters, making the biggest impact on the matchup.

Stocks (steals and blocks) and inside scoring made the differences in this clash. The Pistons prevailed in both categories after recording 16 stocks and scoring 60 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Hornets as they only made seven stocks and produced 26 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the loss. Brandon Miller led the team with a stat line of 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. LaMelo Ball came next with 20 points and four assists, Kon Knueppel had 20 points and five rebounds, while Grant Williams provided 12 points and five assists.

Charlotte fell to a 25-29 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next home matchup. They host the Hawks as tip-off will take place on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.