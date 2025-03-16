The Chicago Bulls have been a bit of a roller coaster as of late, winners of four straight games before Saturday evening's narrow road loss to the Houston Rockets. Lonzo Ball has been out of the lineup since late February with a wrist injury, a setback that has hurt Chicago defensively over the last couple of weeks.

Recently, head coach Billy Donovan gave an update on Ball's recovery that won't necessarily be music to the ears of Bulls fans.

“I think the intention that he's doing right now is just trying to get himself back to playing. Doctors aren't saying, ‘Hey listen, you gotta sit out.' It's just when he feels that he can do things on the court that he's comfortable with,” Donovan said recently, per ESPN (via the Associated Press).

Ball last appeared during a February 28 overtime home win against the Toronto Raptors.

The Ball injury wasn't the only setback that the Bulls faced during their Saturday loss to the Rockets, as the team was also playing without point guard Josh Giddey, who has turned himself into Chicago's best player over the last few weeks, approaching triple double territory on a nightly basis.

Chicago has also seen some continued solid play from rookie Matas Buzelis and veteran Coby White, who scored 44 points in a recent road victory over the Orlando Magic.

All told, the Bulls still have plenty of depth at guard even with Ball out of the lineup, but they could certainly use his veteran presence and defensive prowess as they gear up for what they hope is a trip to the postseason via the play-in round.

The Bulls will next take the floor on Monday evening on the road vs the Utah Jazz. That game is slated to tip off at 9:00 PM ET from Salt Lake City.