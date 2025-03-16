Jalen Green continues to showcase himself as one of the most explosive players in the NBA. Case in point, a highlight he had in the Houston Rockets' latest matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Midway through the first quarter as the Bulls led 12-9, Green went on the fastbreak following an unsuccessful shot attempt from Matas Buzelis.

Speeding past his defender, Green then rose high in the paint as he threw down the emphatic one-handed dunk. His athleticism was too much for the Chicago defense, hyping up the Houston home crowd in the process.

How Jalen Green, Rockets played against Bulls

It was an impressive highlight for Jalen Green to have, adding to his collection of explosive highlights that features dunks.

Nonetheless, Green played a crucial role in helping the Rockets pull off the 117-114 victory over the Bulls. Both teams went down to the wire as they exchanged leads throughout the game, but Houston made enough plays in the clutch to secure the home win.

Green led the way with 28 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun came next with 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet provided 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Houston improved to 43-25 on the season, moving up to the second spot of the Western Conference standings. They are in a three-way tie with Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the high seed.

Following Saturday's win over the Bulls, marking their sixth straight, the Rockets will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.