The Chicago Bulls are in desperate need of center reinforcements after trading Nikola Vucevic at the deadline. They recently received some positive news on Zach Collins, their top remaining big man.

Collins has been sidelined since Dec. 27 by a right big toe sprain, but took a noteworthy step in his recovery over the last week.

“Zach actually did some altered-gravity running. He felt just tight, but no pain, which was encouraging,” Billy Donovan said on Monday. “I think it was probably half his bodyweight. So I think they’re gonna see how that progresses. He hasn’t necessarily done it a lot. The foot doctor wanted him to see if he could come out of the boot and start to do that. So that was a positive sign.”

After trading Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons, the Bulls have been left without a starting-caliber center amid Collins and Jalen Smith's absence. Smith has been sidelined after straining his calf during Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago has started trade acquisition Guerschon Yabusele, who is not a center and struggled during the first half of the season with the New York Knicks, during its last two games. Nick Richards, also acquired at the deadline, has filled the center minutes off the bench.

Chicago was torched by opposing centers during losses to the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets. Nikola Jokic posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists on 7-of-12 shooting during Denver's 136-120 win over the Bulls on Saturday. Nic Claxton scored a career-high 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting with 10 rebounds and four assists during Brooklyn's win over Chicago on Monday.

Collins' return would provide some stability to the Bulls' center rotation. The 28-year-old averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists on .578/.429/.700 shooting splits in 18.4 minutes per game across 10 appearances earlier this season.

Smith's return would also boost the Bulls' frontcourt. The 25-year-old has been labeled doubtful on Chicago's last two status reports, indicating he should be in line to return following the All-Star break. Smith has averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists on .488/.379/.718 shooting splits in 20.2 minutes per game across 43 appearances this season.

The Bulls are one game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.