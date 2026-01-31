The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 116-113 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. This weekend, they will head to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday and Sunday.

However, they are expected to be without some key players, per Alex Kirschenbaum of Bleacher Nation. Among the players mentioned are Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic.

Giddey didn't play on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as “questionable” for this weekend. Meanwhile, Smith was taken out of the second half due to tightness in his calf. In the first half, he scored 11 points, extending his 10-game streak of scoring in double figures. As for Vucevic, the Bulls may look to rest him before the game, as he is listed as “doubtful”. Also, White was listed as “questionable” as he continues to battle a calf injury.

After losing on Thursday, the Bulls are now 23-25. All season long, injuries have taken a good chunk out of their roster. Therefore, putting head coach Billy Donovan in a position to continuously change lineups and rotations.

Meanwhile, Chicago is still without Tre Jones due to a hamstring injury. Also, Zach Collins remains out with an ongoing toe injury. After this weekend, the Bulls will have two more road games next week.

They play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, followed by a game on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, the day of the NBA Trade Deadline. Then, Chicago will be back at home to take on the Denver Nuggets.