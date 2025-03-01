CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls picked up a much-needed win on Friday night as they took down the Toronto Raptors at home, and it came in thrilling fashion. The Bulls trailed by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, but they were able to come back and force overtime thanks to a ridiculous four-point play from Coby White in the final seconds. The Bulls went on to win 125-115 in OT.

Coby White had an opportunity to tie the game late on Wednesday when the Bulls were hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. He didn't connect, and he was down on himself about it. White got another chance on Friday night, and he seized the moment.

“Although that shot was missed, there were so many other things he did in the game to put us in position to even have a shot like that,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game in regard to White's miss against the Clippers. “So I just wanted to encourage him, that's really all I did. We talked a little bit about it the day after the game, because I knew he was upset about it because he works hard. He has high expectations. To me, it's about how you come back, and he got another opportunity tonight and obviously made a huge shot. If he doesn't do that, we're not in position to play in overtime.”

The Bulls dominated the overtime period after the unlikely comeback, and they found a way to get a win that they desperately needed. Chicago had lost seven of their last eight games, and falling at home against a team with 18 wins would have been disappointing. White made sure that didn't happen.

With the victory, the Bulls are now 24-36 on the season, and more importantly, they are 2.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in the standings. Chicago is currently clinging to the final play-in tournament spot, and this win gives them a little bit more breathing room.

The Bulls will be back in action this weekend as they will be taking on the Indiana Pacers on the road.